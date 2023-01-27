AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $131.03 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.