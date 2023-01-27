Analysts Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $89.04

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

Several research firms have commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 95,069.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.3 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

