Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $28.25

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

