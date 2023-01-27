Analysts Set Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target at $0.19

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIIAY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.24) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 1.1 %

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

