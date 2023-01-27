Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APEN. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

APEN stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth about $5,248,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 670,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 17.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,796,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 35.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 264,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Articles

