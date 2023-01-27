Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.42. 146,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
