Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.42. 146,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.