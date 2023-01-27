Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.77). 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company has a market cap of £104.53 million and a PE ratio of 2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.94.

In other news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 1,301 shares of Aquis Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £5,399.15 ($6,684.60).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

