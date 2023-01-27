Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,204,500.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,631,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,492,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

