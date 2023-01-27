Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,354. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

