Arrow Financial Corp Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.04. 4,523,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,205,613. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

