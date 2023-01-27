Arrow Financial Corp Has $734,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 36,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

