Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 9,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$30.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.20.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

