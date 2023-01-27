Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

