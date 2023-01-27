Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.