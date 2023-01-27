Bank of America Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,760

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,760 ($21.79) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,275 ($15.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.60) to GBX 1,210 ($14.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,324.17 ($16.39).

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,773 ($21.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,472.60. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.75).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

