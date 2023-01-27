Barclays Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $166.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $173.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $149.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.12.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

