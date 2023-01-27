Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $77.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.29.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $43.85 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,621. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.