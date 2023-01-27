Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
