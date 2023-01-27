Benchmark Downgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.94.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

