Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Target Price to GBX 31

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.38) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RMGGF stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. Its portfolio include Syama, which is located in the south of Mali in West Africa; Mako, which is located in eastern Senegal in West Africa; and Bibiani, which is located in the western region of Ghana in West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.