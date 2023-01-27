Berenberg Bank Trims Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Target Price to GBX 543

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.43) to GBX 543 ($6.72) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Yellow Cake Company Profile



Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

