BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 898,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,031. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

