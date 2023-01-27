BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,038 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,539. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

