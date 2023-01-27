Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 206,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,049,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Biohaven by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 1,129.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 518,347 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

