BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.