Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88.44 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.02 or 0.00190662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $848.11 million and approximately $88.44 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,087.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00583249 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00044595 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
