BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BGR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,691. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,727,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216,891 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

