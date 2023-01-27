Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,892 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.