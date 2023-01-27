BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

BOK Financial stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,054 shares of company stock worth $1,195,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

