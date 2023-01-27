BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

