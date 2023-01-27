BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

