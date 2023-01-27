BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $274.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

