BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

