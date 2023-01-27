BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $114.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

