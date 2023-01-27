Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $75.54

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Cloudflare stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

