Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.