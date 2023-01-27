CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

CACI International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $303.81 on Friday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.25 and a 200-day moving average of $288.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

