CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up about 1.6% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 4.74% of CAE worth $232,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,224,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,158,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 313.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 39.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

