Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.13% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPE stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $835.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.