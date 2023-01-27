Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 242,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 161.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,817,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,835,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

