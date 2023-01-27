Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.