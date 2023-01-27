Castle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,602. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

