Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 35.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 44,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Walmart by 113.5% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 64,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 591,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,279. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock worth $1,310,835,234. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

