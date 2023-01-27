Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $790,170. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 750.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 312.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

