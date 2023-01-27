Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Celestica by 69.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

