CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

