Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Critical Review

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Certara and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cellebrite DI 0 2 5 0 2.71

Certara presently has a consensus target price of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.73%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Certara.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Certara has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.5% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -1.28% 4.25% 2.95% Cellebrite DI 62.60% -867.35% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Certara and Cellebrite DI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 10.65 -$13.27 million ($0.03) -636.33 Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 4.10 $71.40 million $0.82 6.50

Cellebrite DI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

