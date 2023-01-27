Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Posts Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $7.90 on Friday, reaching $179.89. 6,976,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,617. The stock has a market cap of $347.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.25.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Chevron by 32.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 82.2% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

