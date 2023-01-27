Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $94.69 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $929.21 million and $94.69 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,610,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

