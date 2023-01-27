China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
China Pharma stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.69.
About China Pharma
See Also
